Society's Child
Disputed Da Vinci painting shows up on Saudi crown prince's superyacht
RT
Mon, 10 Jun 2019 18:07 UTC
The mysterious auction was conducted by telephone and Christie's didn't confirm the buyer's identity - but later, the 'Salvator Mundi' was "whisked away in the middle of the night on MBS' plane" and relocated to his yacht, the Serene, two unnamed sources told the website Artnet.com.
The sources also said that the painting had been paid for, despite rumors circulating in the art world that the bill had only been partially settled.
The superyacht in question was originally owned by Russian tycoon Yuri Shefler, but was sold (reportedly on the spot) to MBS for $500 million in 2016 - not before having been rented out to Bill Gates for $5 million a week, however. Much like the yacht, the painting was also previously owned by a Russian billionaire, who bought it for a measly $127.5 million in 2013.
Floating around at sea might not be the most appropriate location for an artistic masterpiece, but it looks like that is where the 'Salvator Mundi' is set to stay for the foreseeable future. At least until the Saudis open a new cultural hub in the country's Al-Ula region, Artnet said.
As of May 26, the Serene was located in the Red Sea off the coast of Egyptian resort town Sharm el-Sheikh, according to Bloomberg.
The 'Salvator Mundi' dates from around 1500 and shows Christ dressed in Renaissance-style robes with his right hand raised in blessing and carrying a crystal sphere in his left hand.
Comment: It's unlikely the owner knows or cares about any potential historical value of the painting and, like many things to the elite, it's merely an asset to be flaunted.
Now a great art work, by a master created centuries ago, has pride of place on a Yacht! The interpretation and meaning of this great art work is is lost, it just another object to acquire.
No doubt viewed to only a privileged view, similar to the wealthy of the 19th century. using great artifacts and ancient treasures, to show, I can afford great works of art from the far flung regions of the world, and I have great power.
Reminds me of the Waddeson collection, a BBC documentary.
[Link]
Such an example of a psychological mindset, that has to covet like the magpie, shiny objects and take them back to the nest.
One thing, it has been donated (the Waddeson Collection) to the "public" but I wonder, how many ordinary people are aware of this collection, maybe a private viewing?
Just my thoughts.
Meanwhile the starving masses lol