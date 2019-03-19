© Victoria & Albert Museum, London



portraying a laughing Christ in the 15th century was not only radical, but practically blasphemous.

© The Royal Collection/Royal Collection Trust



The curators of an exhibition in Florence have this week unveiled what they claim is the only surviving sculpture by Leonardo da Vinci.It's always been part of Leonardo's legend that he made sculptures, including a giant horse, but not a single extant three-dimensional work by him had been identified.The Virgin with the Laughing Child is the miraculous exception, according to the curators of the exhibition Verrocchio: Master of Leonardo, at Palazzo Strozzi, where it has just gone on display. It has an unambiguous label: Leonardo da Vinci.The UK has a special interest in the find, which has belonged to the V&A since 1858 but had long been credited to another artist, Antonio Rossellino. That is because scholars had been bamboozled by the posthumous authority of the late art historian and British Museum director John Pope-Hennessy, according to Francesco Caglioti, the Italian academic who is leading the new attribution.Victorians had no difficulty seeing the Leonardo-esque look of the V&A treasure, he said. The Virgin Mary looks down at the Christ child on her lap with what may be the prototype of all the enigmatic smiles in Leonardo's art, the most famous of which is the Mona Lisa's.Pope-Hennessy, a hugely powerful 20th-century expert, pronounced that the sculpture was by Rossellino, and that was that. But he had no real evidence for his ruling, claimed Caglioti, and heavily promoted Rossellino, to whom he attributed works "at his whim".Awestruck journalists at the press viewing of Verrocchio: Master of Leonardo gathered around the 50cm-tall red clay sculpture in its protective vitrine while Caglioti expounded why he thought it was 100% Leonardo.Revered Leonardo scholar Carmen C Bambach, from the Metropolitan Museum in New York, was also there to support the claim.Caglioti and Bambach believe they can see the same qualities in the sculpture.The V&A is cautious, saying only: "A potential attribution to Leonardo da Vinci was first proposed in 1899, so Professor Caglioti's study opens up the discussion of its authorship afresh."Yet if this sensational new attribution wins acceptance, it will ironically mean that just as Britain leaves the EU, its public art collections are once again proved to be among the finest depositories of Europe's cultural heritage.