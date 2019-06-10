The eyewitness told investigators with the bureau that she and about 20 other concertgoers managed to escape the venue grounds and head northeast toward the Tropicana during the third volley of gunfire.
"When she reached the parking lot, she saw a person whom she did not believe was an officer with an automatic high-powered rifle firing his gun," the report says. "She ran past him and left the festival grounds ducking into the Tropicana."
Route 91 massacre survivor saw brass shell casings strewn across Tropicana parking lot upon his retreat.
