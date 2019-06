© Courtesy of DHS

The Department of Homeland Security said it observed "egregious" violations at four facilities for housing Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.In the general report released on Thursday, DHS said it observed overly restrictive segregation, inadequate medical care, unreported security risks and food safety issues, among other violations at facilities in Adelanto, Calif., Essex County, N.J., LaSalle, La., and Aurora, Colo., that were subject to unannounced visits."In response to concerns raised by immigrant rights groups and complaints to the Office of Inspector General Hotline about conditions for detainees held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, we conducted unannounced inspections at four detention facilities to evaluate their compliance with ICE detention standards," DHS said.The report stated that DHS inspectors foundTwo facilitiesDetainees at one facility weren't providedAn inspection at the Adelanto facility"Our observations confirmed concerns identified in detainee grievances, which indicated unsafe and unhealthy conditions to varying degrees at all of the facilities we visited," the report stated.DHS said it made one recommendation to improve ICE's oversight of facility management and operations and that ICE concurred and described corrective actions to address the issues."We consider the recommendation resolved and open," DHS said.