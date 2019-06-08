© Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne



A "feminist" protester whobeing pelted with a milkshake in London has left her job at the NHS, after hundreds signed a petition to have her sacked.In video footage shot in London on Tuesday, Siobhan Prigent screams "Nazi scum!" into the face of an elderly Trump supporter, before the man is hit with a milkshake by another protester and almost set upon by the crowd.Prigent, blond and clad in a t-shirt reading "F*ck Off Trump," also includes the eloquent variation "Naaaaazi" in her tirade.Shortly after she was identified as the woman in the video, Prigent - whoapologized on social media before deleting all her accounts. However, hours before her apology, Prigent had posted expletive-laden messages about Trump supporters.After it emerged that PrigentAt the time of writing, the petition had gathered more than 3,000 signatures.The petition was unnecessary. A spokesperson for University College London Hospital said on Thursday that Prigent had quit her contract with the hospital, "because she does not want the NHS to suffer any more negative attention." She had been working with UCLH for only a week.Though Prigent appears to have gone dark online, she was again confrontational when questioned by a reporter on Tuesday.