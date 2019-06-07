© Associated Press



U.S. officials were very encouraged by Mexican immigration proposals but there is still a long way to go as negotiators begin their latest round of talks on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff told Fox News."Yesterdayand so we're very encouraged as to where the negotiations are going," Pence aide Marc Short said. "But there frankly is still a long way to go." He said negotiations were under way, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone leading talks for the Americans.