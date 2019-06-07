© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

But there is a problem, it's obvious - Danish politics. This is linked to US political pressure," Schroeder said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Denmark would eventually provide the necessary permits for completing the gas pipeline from Russia to Europe despite aggressive US attempts to block the project.The project is being implemented under an avalanche of criticism from Washington. The US has persistently slammed the EU over excessive reliance on Russian energy supplies, while accusing Moscow of abusing its dominant position in the European energy market."Nord Stream 2 does not differ in any way in terms of the environmental requirements, route passing and permit issuing," Novak added.The pipeline is being constructed by Russian energy giant Gazprom in close cooperation with five European energy majors - Germany's energy firms Wintershall and Uniper, French multinational Engie, British-Dutch oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell, and Austrian energy corporation OMV. The gas route, which runs under the Baltic Sea, is set to double the existing pipeline's capacity of 55 billion cubic meters annually."Nord Stream 2 is a project that can be put into service at the end of the year.The former politician stressed that American liquified natural gas is far more expensive than Russian natural gas, and thus cannot be a good alternative for European consumers. According to Schroeder, looming elections in Denmark offer hope that Nord Stream 2 will be finished on time.