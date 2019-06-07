A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she stuck a sharp object in the baby Trump blimp in London.This is during the anniversary week of D-Day.Well, one British woman wasn't having it and popped the Trump baby blimp."I'm going in..I'm going," the woman says as she walked up to the baby Trump blimp.The woman then stabbed the blimp with a pen and a small popping sound is heard followed by gasps from onlookers.The woman screamed "It's a national a disgrace! The President of the United States is the best President ever! Shame on you!" after she popped the balloon.Police quickly moved in for the arrest as the woman walked away."It's going down baby," the woman said as police approached her and cuffed her.The woman, whose hand was bleeding, had a fiery exchange with the police and pleaded for them to stop manhandling her.WATCH: