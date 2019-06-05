Society's Child
Anti-Trump protests in London turn violent
RT
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 18:23 UTC
Footage captured by video news agency Ruptly showed London's Metropolitan Police scuffling with a group of anti-Trump protesters, some wearing the signature hoods and scarves of 'Antifa' activists.
It is unclear what that struggle broke out over, but a contingent of police wrestled at least two of the protesters to the ground.
Some Londoners showed up to welcome the US president to Britain and these demonstrators clashed with the anti-Trump crowd. Earlier on Tuesday, one Trump supporter was pelted with a milkshake by a leftist protester, while a crowd surrounded him chanting "Nazi scum." After flinging the beverage back at its thrower, the man was almost set upon by the anti-Trump contingent, until bystanders and a police officer intervened.
Elsewhere, police forced a group of Trump supporters into a pub, after protesters hounded them with shouts of "Nazi scum off our streets," and at least one physical altercation broke out.
One officer described the scene to The Independent as "a melee between opposing political groups - it is chaos".
Tuesday's protests came a day after similar scuffles broke out outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, as Trump dined with Queen Elizabeth II. In a bout caught on camera, one anti-Trump demonstrator snatched a red 'Make America Great Again' hat off a Trump supporter, before the two almost went to the ground.
Each side jeered the other and sporadic verbal arguments broke out.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference with May on Tuesday, Trump hailed his British fans who came to wish him well, and called coverage of the protests against him "fake news," and the protesters themselves stooges "put in for political reasons."
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
I believe Gandhi is the only person who knew about real democracy - not democracy as the right to go and buy what you want, but democracy as the responsibility to be accountable to everyone around you. Democracy begins with freedom from hunger, freedom from unemployment, freedom from fear, and freedom from hatred. To me, those are the real freedoms on the basis of which good human societies are based.
Recent Comments
Coming soon to ALL of the West's 'free' (sic) "Five Eyes' nations: USA, UK, Canada, Australia(check), & NZ. R.C.
I'm sure I read an article on the effects of stimulating the Vagus nerve on the heart when someone is having a heart attack. This article also...
There's money, to be made out of chaos. The Media rely on it, to sell papers and boost air time rating. There's nothing better than for them, to...
Anatomy of an Illness [Link] LOS ANGELESNorman Cousins was somewhat bemused when he learned that he would be impersonated by Edward Asner in a...
Not too unusual. The really odd ones are those who wake up speaking a foreign language or exhibiting some other skill they'd not any exposure at...