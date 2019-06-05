© Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne



As President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May, droves of demonstrators turned out to protest the American leader's state visit. Tensions were high and the protests spilled over into violence.It is unclear what that struggle broke out over, but a contingent of police wrestled at least two of the protesters to the ground.Some Londoners showed up to welcome the US president to Britain and these demonstrators clashed with the anti-Trump crowd.One officer described the scene to The Independent as "a melee between opposing political groups - it is chaos".Tuesday's protests came a day after similar scuffles broke out outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, as Trump dined with Queen Elizabeth II.Each side jeered the other and sporadic verbal arguments broke out.Speaking to reporters at a press conference with May on Tuesday, Trump hailed his British fans who came to wish him well, and called coverage of the protests against him "fake news," and the protesters themselves stooges "put in for political reasons."