Trump protesters
© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Thousands of anti-Trump protesters thronged the streets of London to greet the US president. However, despite many of them carrying placards decrying climate change, they seemingly forgot to take their trash home with them.

Climate change protesters, peace activists, and feminists showed up en masse to express their disagreement with and disgust at the controversial president and his policies as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.

The protests were accompanied by the inflatable 'Baby Trump' which grabbed the headlines last year, in addition to an effigy of Trump atop a golden toilet.

However, the message of cleaning up both international politics and the environment may be seen as somewhat hypocritical given the vast quantities of rubbish left behind. London's streets were littered with anti-Trump and pro-environment messages after placards were left strewn across the pavement.





Naturally, the hypocrisy was called out on Twitter with many expressing revulsion at the protesters' apparent double standards when it came to their own immediate environment once the furor of the protests had died down.

"They have no personal responsibility. Their whole ethos is that the government should do absolutely everything for them, including tidying up their mess," wrote one commenter.

"I thought they cared about the environment? I hope there's no plastic there," another added.

Others took potshots at Conservative politicians and drew parallels with the 'mess' of Brexit. "They're probably just following David Cameron's example of disappearing after leaving a mess," David Hobbs wrote on Twitter.