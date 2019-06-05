© REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters thronged the streets of London to greet the US president. However, despite many of them carrying placards decrying climate change, they seemingly forgot to take their trash home with them.Climate change protesters, peace activists, and feminists showed up en masse to express their disagreement with and disgust at the controversial president and his policies as he met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.The protests were accompanied by the inflatable 'Baby Trump' which grabbed the headlines last year, in addition to an effigy of Trump atop a golden toilet.However,Naturally, the hypocrisy was called out on Twitter with many expressing revulsion at the protesters' apparent double standards when it came to their own immediate environment once the furor of the protests had died down.wrote one commenter."I thought they cared about the environment? I hope there's no plastic there," another added.Others took potshots at Conservative politicians and drew parallels with the 'mess' of Brexit. "They're probably just following David Cameron's example of disappearing after leaving a mess," David Hobbs wrote on Twitter.