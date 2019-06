Decision comes after Christchurch shooter was found to have donated money to the Austrian far rightChancellor Sebastian Kurz wants Austria's intelligence services to report directly to him amid concerns over the far right's influence in the country, local media reported Tuesday.Until now, Austria's interior and defense ministries, both headed by the FPÖ, preside over the country's various intelligence services.Strache indicated he did not oppose the change in principle, but warned that the matter is "sensitive" and should not be rushed.The change was technically part of the coalition program - added after the Austrian president expressed concern over putting the far right in charge of the defense and interior ministries - but had until now not been put into practice.Local media, citing a chancellory spokesman, reported that Kurz's decision was a reaction to the discovery thatKurz has called on his coalition partner to cut any connections between the party and the Identitarians, referring to recent newspaper reports that the Identitarians had rented space in an FPÖ-linked dormitory."Any sort of entanglement with the Identitarians ought to be dissolved," Kurz said Monday in comments aimed at the FPÖ. "Looking away is not an option."Also Monday, Peter Gridling, the chief of Austria's domestic spy agency BVT, said thatThe BVT withdrew voluntarily from the club's working groups in spring 2018, in part due to concerns over a raid on the agency - ordered by FPÖ Interior Minister Herbert Kickl - in which police confiscated secret information, including details on investigations into far-right extremists.A planned return to full participation did not take place after the newspaper Falter in late 2018 published an internal club paper, Gridling said, according to Austrian media.The FPÖ has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, having gone as far as to sign a " cooperation pact " with Putin's party in 2016.Falter's report has been "negative" for Austria's return to full participation, Gridling said, speaking at a court hearing . (Kickl sued an opposition figure for describing him as a security risk following the raid.)Gridling added that Austria is still a member of the Club de Berne and has not been excluded from receiving intelligence, but that club members could decide "to what extent to cooperate with other members."