When every second counted, as students were screaming and dying in their classrooms, school security officer Scot Peterson hid rather than respond. His inaction resulted in his arrest Tuesday on charges of neglecting his duty.Peterson stood alone in the Broward County Main Jail's prisoner assembly room for his first court appearance Wednesday morning.Broward Judge Jackie Powell set bonds totaling $102,000 with conditions that included surrendering his passport. His attorneys noted his passport was at his North Carolina home and argued Peterson should not be required to remain in jail while someone flies there to retrieve it. Powell denied the request.While there was little time for anyone to save 11 people murdered on the ground level, authorities believe Peterson could have saved people on the third floor - if only he had tried.For taking cover rather than confronting the killer, Peterson has been branded a coward, nationally heckled and vilified.Jaime Guttenberg was shot in the spinal cord as she fled for her life.Also on the third floor was geography teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel."If Scot Peterson had done his job my son would be alive today," said Linda Schulman, Beigel's mother. "One hundred percent had he done something, the active shooter would not have made it to the third floor, had he done his job, instead of standing outside like a coward."Peterson was arrested after an administrative discipline hearing at the sheriff's office headquarters on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.Peterson's criminal defense attorney was aghast at his client's arrest on "spurious charges that lack basis in fact and law" and called for them to be dismissed immediately."The state's actions appear to be nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt at politically motivated retribution against Mr. Peterson," said attorney Joseph DiRuzzo of Fort Lauderdale. "Today, the individuals who have made this charging decision have taken the easy way out and blamed Mr. Peterson ... when there has only ever been one person to blame - Nikolas Cruz."Sentiments from the other parents whose children were murdered echoed one another in praising the decision to arrest and lamenting that it was about time."My heart is just beating because we're over a year here and this is just now happening," said Gena Hoyer, mother of 14-year-old Luke, who died in the shooting. "This is long overdue.""It's been a long time coming," said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow, 18, was killed, also on the third floor. "Accountability is all I wanted, and now it looks like it's happening.""He needs to go to jail and he needs to serve a lifetime in prison for not going in that day and taking down the threat that led to the death of our loved ones," said Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, 14, also died that day. "It was his duty to go into that building and to engage the threat, and he froze and he did nothing.""There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives," said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.A state commission investigating the school shooting was highly critical of Peterson in its report earlier this year.Bob Gualtieri, chairman of that commission, said Tuesday at a meeting in Sunrise, thatPeterson sold his home in Boynton Beach in January and bought a place on Seldom Seen Lane in Murphy, N.C., records show. His bond has been set at $102,000.He was the first supervisor on the scene, arriving in time to hear three or four shots."We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day," Tony said. "I am committed to address deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff's Office."The investigation included 184 witness interviews, reviewed countless hours of video surveillance and resulted in 212 investigative reports and more than 800 hours of investigation, Cary said.Sen. Rick Scott hailed his own directive calling for FDLE to "investigate the failures in Broward County last year.""Had this individual done his job, lives would have been saved," Scott said. "Actions (or inaction) have consequences. We need more accountability, and that includes at the FBI, which has yet to show me a single example of how they've improved their processes following the failures in the lead-up to the Parkland shooting."