President Trump is expected to challenge outgoing Prime Minister Threresa May on the British spying on his campaign during the 2016 elections.
The US president has ordered his attorney general to scrutinise whether the UK intelligence services passed on information to the Americans that helped kick-start the inquiry.In May the British Telegraph newspaper revealed the UK knew of Christopher Steele's junk Trump-Russia dossier after the 2016 election.The Gateway Pundit put together evidence last month that the Brits knew earlier than they were letting on.
Mr Trump has voiced concerns that the CIA or FBI used information passed through the 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing network to launch the Russian links investigation before the 20216 election.
The article released in the Daily Telegraph states that the Brits only found out about their former spy Christopher Steele's bogus dossier after the 2016 election. Their efforts were to ward off embarrassing news that might be released with the Carter Page FISA application. The problem is they lie in their report.
The heads of MI5, MI6 + one of Theresa May's most trusted security advisers all knew of the Russian-Trump conspiracy bogus claims before Trump.
The Daily Telegraph piece states that the Brits only found out about Steele's sham dossier after the 2016 election and this is when they raised this with the British spy network:
However this is a lie!
Riley-Smith claims Steele and MI6 met a week after the election, November 2016, and that the reason why they met was because Trump won....
According to the notes uncovered and released in May by former US State Department Deputy Assistance Secretary Kathleen Kavalec, the Brits were in on it all along - certainly before the 2016 election.
But look who Steele met with (pay particular attention to the area in red).....
In April President Donald Trump tweeted out a stunning report by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on OANN. Johnson accused the United Kingdom of helping the Obama administration spy on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.
We knew this and reported on it The Gateway Pundit reported on it a year ago. There was solid evidence that proves a foreign government meddled in the 2016 US Election. But that government was the UK, not Russia!