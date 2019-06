The US president has ordered his attorney general to scrutinise whether the UK intelligence services passed on information to the Americans that helped kick-start the inquiry.



Mr Trump has voiced concerns that the CIA or FBI used information passed through the 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing network to launch the Russian links investigation before the 20216 election.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are visiting London for his first official state visit to England and then they are off to France for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.President Trump is expected to challenge outgoing Prime Minister Threresa May on the British spying on his campaign during the 2016 elections.Ben Riley Smith at The Telegraph reported:In May the British Telegraph newspaper revealed the UK knew of Christopher Steele's junk Trump-Russia dossier after the 2016 election .The Gateway Pundit put together evidence last month that the Brits knew earlier than they were letting on.The article released in the Daily Telegraph states that the Brits only found out about their former spy Christopher Steele's bogus dossier after the 2016 election. Their efforts were to ward off embarrassing news that might be released with the Carter Page FISA application. The problem is they lie in their report.The Daily Telegraph piece states that the Brits only found out about Steele's sham dossier after the 2016 election and this is when they raised this with the British spy network:However this is a lie!Riley-Smith claims Steele and MI6 met a week after the election, November 2016, and that the reason why they met was because Trump won....But look who Steele met with (pay particular attention to the area in red).....Kavalec's notes indicate that the Brits were in on it the entire time. Per her notes with Steele taken a few weeks before the 2016 election, Steele indicates that the Brits were in on itThe Brits (London) were in on it before the 2016 election. Their attempted effort to cover this up is a lie.Trump knew the UK was in on it!Trump tweeted this out:Here is the video in question, via Jack Posobiec:We knew this and reported on it The Gateway Pundit reported on it a year ago.