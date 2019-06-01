Modi's Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 out of 525 seats, easily giving them the simple majority needed to form a government, in an election which saw some 600 million people go to the polls.
Comment: Modi is well known for sticking to his convictions despite intense controversy. Inviting Pakistan will inevitably counter to his "Isolate Pakistan" strategy until it will effectively stop aiding and abetting islamic terrorists in Kashmir.
India threatened to globally isolate Pakistan in February after a suicide car bomb attack which killed 44 special force police officers in the disputed Kashmir region - an incident that brought the two nuclear-armed powers close to all-out conflict.
Modi's new cabinet is also likely to be sworn in soon, but the new government is not in for an easy ride. The country is facing economic slowdown and pressing questions about security and reform.