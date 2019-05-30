© Gage Skidmore | Flickr via Creative Commons



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his cabinet kicked off controversy after conducting an official meeting on Israeli soil, prompting aDeSantis and his cabinet met Wednesday at the US Embassy in Jerusalem to proclaim support for the Jewish state and sign a bill prohibiting anti-Semitism in Florida's public schools. DeSantis, who has promised to be the "most pro-Israel governor in America," called the meeting "historic."The Florida First Amendment Foundation, joined by four media outlets, however, say the"Holding a meeting at this distance in such a facility(and the news media) to personally observe the workings of, and for the public to offer comment to, their state's highest officials," the organizations wrote in a complaint filed earlier this week.Though state officials assured the public the meeting would be "ceremonial" in nature, and would be livestreamed on Florida public television, critics argued it did not qualify as an open proceeding."There are legitimate concerns regarding the constitutionality of holding a Cabinet meeting that Floridians cannot attend," First Amendment Foundation president Barbara Petersen said in a statement.The initial complaint was dismissed by a Florida judge on Tuesday, but the governor's office, through a spokesperson, said it intended to comply with Florida law and defend against the allegation. The spokesperson declined to comment further on "pending litigation."Some of the governor's constituents chimed in on social media,Another resident said the state did not need "adding "our resources need to STAY in FL."The DeSantis trip isn't the only recent collision of US and Israeli politics. In late April, after a months-long legal battle, a Texas judge struck down legislation that banned Texas state employees from engaging in boycotts of Israeli products, arguing the measure sought to "."The bill was one among several introduced this year to combat the growing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the US, an organized effort to rein in Israeli policies toward the Palestinians.