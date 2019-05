© Global Look Press / Jacek Sopotnicki

Whoever wins the bitter trade row between the two biggest world economies, the US or China, the consequences are set to spread far beyond... erasing up to $600 billion off global GDP, according to a Bloomberg forecast.Trade representatives from Washington and Beijing had been soothing the markets as they indicated that they were on the verge of a deal, before the trade war reignited two weeks ago. After the two sides introduced tit-for-tat tariff hikes, the trade conflict then turned into a technological war as the Trump administration blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei and has been pressing its overseas allies to ditch the company's 5G equipment.Already-flaring trade tensions still have room to escalate. For example,Even without the trade conflict, output in China and the US would slump by 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, while the global output would be down around 0.3 percent in around two years.The heightened tensions may result in tariffs on all bilateral imports instead of groups of products. Given the possibility of tariffs increasing to 25 percent, output in the world may decline by 0.5 percent, while US and Chinese output may drop 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, according to the analysts., in addition to increased tariffs. This would lead to 0.6 percent decline in global GDP, while China and the US would lose 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.. Additional US levies on Chinese goods exacerbate "the uncertainty in the global trading environment" and further slow growth, Moody's said earlier this month. The IMF also sounded the alarm about the consequences of the trade tensions, warning it will "jeopardize" 2019 global growth, undermine confidence, and raise prices for consumers.