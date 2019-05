© Reuters / Thomas Peter

We will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism - and we expect and demand our allies act in the same way.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin lashed out at Berlin's top anti-Semitism chief for his 'defeatist' attitude towards protecting local Jews against the rise of hate crimes."Unfortunately, I have to say so," Klein said, lamenting the spike in hate crimes in the country.On Sunday, his comments were met with a strong rebuke from Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, who was "deeply shocked" by the German official's words. It is Berlin's responsibility to secure the safety and protect religious rights of the local Jewish community, he said, calling Klein's approach "a capitulation to anti-Semitism."Felix Klein's statement sparked controversy in Germany as well. Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann stressed that "everyone can and should wear kippahs wherever and whenever they want." He argued that "bowing down to the hatred of Jews" fuels extreme right-wing views.The US envoy to Berlin, Richard Grenell, known for actively weighing in on internal debates in Germany, took a similar view, saying that Jews should be encouraged to wear kippahs, not advised against it.The office of the commissioner for combating anti-Semitism was created in 2018 as part of an effort to tackle the upswing in crimes against Jews across Germany.