"Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy. Neither of these justifications supports Mr. Brennan's continued access to classified information," Sanders said.

Former CIA Chief John Brennan still has his security clearance even though President Trump revoked it last summer.Last July White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced at a press briefing that President Trump was reviewing the process to revoke the security clearances of several Deep State critics for abusing their post-government retention of security clearances by lying about Trump and Russia, as well as politicizing and monetizing their security clearances.A month later Sarah Sanders announced at a presser that John Brennan's security clearance had been revoked.According to a report out by the New York Times , John Brennan still has his security clearance because the White House never followed through with the complex bureaucratic work it would have taken to strip the clearance.Attempts to revoked Brennan's security clearance werereported the Times.John Brennan regularly attacks President Trump on Twitter and in media appearances.Brennan has accused Trump of committing treason and has warned him many times that Mueller would be taking him down.Mueller finished his investigation without indicting President Trump and the tables are turning on the Deep State.Brennan has gone into overdrive attacking President Trump since he issued a declassification order of Spygate documents.