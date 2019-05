A 23 year-old Washington D.C male named Trent Gates claims to have pioneered a new innovation in the world of body modification.Gates, who identifies as non-binary, claims to have personally removed his own testicles and penis, desiring to render himself what he refers to asGates claims to have received inspiration from a California nullo known as ' Gelding .'He employed the use of a 'spotter' to call an ambulance if the castration became life-threatening and required the attention of a medical professional.It's unlikely Gates would have been able to find a doctor willing to remove his penis and testicles without a genuine medical cause, forcing him to do it himself.There's reason to doubt Gates is being entirely truthful with the account he provided to Metro, although the outlet claims he took photos of the process that are simply too graphic to reproduce.Gates claims to have simply used a sanitized knife and painkillers for the process, and maintains strongly that his sexual function remains intact after removing his testicles. The latter assertion seems to cast the most doubt upon his shocking claims, as the human testes play an important role in fueling the male libido.