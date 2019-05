© Erwan Theleste



© Nadia Balduccio



Cracked open

Chimp culture

This research reveals that chimpanzee behavior is vast and still barely known

Tortoises' thick shells protect them from most predators. But our closest relatives have found a way to circumvent this defense: vigorously bashing them against trees.In a paper published today in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists reportsays study coauthor Simone Pika , who studies chimpanzees at Germany's University of Osnabrück.It's already known that chimps engage in other percussive acts, such as smashing open walnuts with stones and breaking apart termite mounds.But this is a significant addition to their abilities, sincesays Lydia Luncz , a primatologist at Oxford University who wasn't involved in the paper.The discovery could also help researchers better understand how chimps evolved to be such accomplished tool users , she says.For instance, the tortoise-smashing behavior leaves behind physical remains in the form of cracked shells, which can be studied by primate archaeologists like Luncz.-the animals can weigh more than three pounds, and their shells are very tough. A tortoise's only real defense is sitting still or burrowing and its strong shell.In all cases, the apes accessed the meat through the bottom of the carapace, breaking a part technically called the plastron.One individual, an adult male named Pandi, seemed to especially enjoy tortoises, accounting for 20 of the 34 successful successful attempts. He was very well habituated to the human researchers, though, so he was easier to observe, which may help account for this fact rather than an incredible knack for tortoise-cracking., says study co-author Tobias Deschner , a primatologist with the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. This may be because tortoises are less active during the rainy season, but that's only a guess, he says.Studying chimpanzees is difficult work-the scientists had to contend with elephants and swampy research sites, among other challenges."We can't be in the forest when it's dark, as the danger of running into an elephant is way too high," says Deschner, who leads the Loango Chimpanzee Project along with Pika. (The two also happen to be married.)In general, it takes around five years or more for a population to become habituated to the presence of human researchers. There are only around 10 such wild populations being studied, Luncz says."Whenever a new chimpanzee community is habituated and we get new data," she says, "we always find something new.", she adds. paper published in Science in March suggests that different groups of chimpanzees often have unique traits like behaviors, and if these populations disappear, these aspects of chimp "culture" will be lost forever.Chimpanzees are classified as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Western chimpanzees , one of four chimp subspecies and the most prolific tool users, are critically endangered (though this study followed central chimpanzees)."We are closing the door on discovering our own evolutionary history by driving to extinction these animals, whose behavior we don't even know yet," she says.