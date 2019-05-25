Society's Child
Great-grandmother with CBD oil arrested at Disney World
Fox News
Tue, 07 May 2019 15:48 UTC
A 69-year-old woman was arrested at a Disney World checkpoint when an Orange County Deputy found CBD oil in her purse. She then spent 12 hours behind bars before being released on a $2,000 bond.
Hester Jordan Burkhalter, a great-grandmother from North Carolina, began using CBD oil for her arthritis after her doctor recommended it, Fox 35 in Orlando reported. She even had a note from the medical professional in her purse at the time of arrest, but it didn't matter.
Burkhalter told Fox 35 that she had been planning on the trip for two years. "I have really bad arthritis in my legs, in my arms and in my shoulder," she said. "I use (CBD oil) for the pain because it helps." When she was stopped by security outside of the Magic Kingdom, however, she was arrested. "I've never had one speeding ticket in my life."
Despite the fact that it's sold on store shelves across the state, CBD oil is still technically illegal in the state of Florida (unless the user has a prescription). This has created a confusing situation in the Sunshine State.
Jennifer Synnamon, a Florida attorney, told Fox 35, "a little drop of oil, with the CBD, is a felony. Meanwhile, you can have up to 19.9 grams of leaf-marijuana, and it's a first-degree misdemeanor."
While the Orange County Sheriff's Office told Fox 35 that their deputy was just following the law, the charges against Burkhalter were eventually dropped.
In a statement provided to Fox News, Burkhalter's lawyer Jennifer Synnamon said "I'm very disappointed that the Orange County Sheriff's Office handled the situation the way they did. Why Sheriff Mina would support his deputies using their resources for a CBD oil arrest of a 69-year-old woman, but then won't do anything about the gas stations, health food stores, drug stores, etc. that are selling it to the open public is absolutely beyond my comprehension. The State of Florida finds nothing wrong with collecting the sales tax on illegal products, but they allow prosecution for possession of the same. I want to commend Aramis Ayala's office for reviewing the case and swiftly determining that they would not prosecute."
UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff's Office provided Fox News with the following statement: "This was a lawful arrest, as possession of CBD oil is currently a felony under Florida State Statute and Deputies are responsible for enforcing Florida law and Orange County ordinances. Although CBD oil is illegal without a prescription, our top drug enforcement priority and focus at the Orange County Sheriff's Office is to get deadly drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, off the streets of our community."