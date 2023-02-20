© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



"Should [Zelensky] cross these red lines, such actions will inevitably lead to political instability in our country..."

the groups want to forbid Zelensky from "achieving compromise" with Russia

he won that election having campaigned against many of the policies these 'civil society' groups are aggressively demanding be kept in place.

When President Volodymyr Zelensky won a landslide victory in the free and undisputed April elections, most accepted that he was given a fairly strong mandate to lead Ukraine. But it seems not everyone is so democratically-minded.Particularly unmoved by the democratic process are a collection of Ukrainian 'civil society' groups, who haveIssuing their catalog of demands on Thursday, the groups claim to be "politically neutral" but "deeply concerned" about the first actions taken by the comedian-turned-politician Zelensky, including his decision to appoint members of former President Viktor Yanukovych's government to positions within his own government.A scan of the undersigned reveals thatThe list includes the notorious Euromaidan Press, Stop Fake and Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, to name just a few. In their heyday, many of these groups acted as propaganda tools of the Western-backed government of Petro Poroshenko, rather than the watchdogs they claim to be. They now confirm that a pesky election isn't going to stand in the way of their agenda, reaffirming that their own "principles and positions" on issues remain unchanged and warning:This statement, which precedes the wide-ranging list of red lines,Isn't that a strange, almost dictatorial approach for groups purporting to be interested in "democracy," "freedom," and "dignity"?Of course, these groups do indeed represent various factions of Ukrainian society and many of them no doubt have worthy aims, and they should continue their work unimpeded. Butand they certainly do not have the authority to set the political agenda and lay down the law to the incoming government - and that, quite literally, is what they are trying to do.The list is broken down into issues of security, foreign policy, economy, national identity (language, education and culture), media and government functioning.On security,in any manner that would be "to the detriment" of the national interest, presumably as defined by themselves. Inhibiting the implementation of security and defense policies outlined in a 2016 decree signed by Poroshenko is also forbidden, they say.In the foreign policy realm, these audacious activists warn that democratically-elected Zelensky may not initiate any actions that could lead to the "reduction or lifting" of sanctions on Russia by Western powers.Where the economy is concerned, heIt's on the national identity front that things get really sketchy, though. The groups would likeand laws on contentious "de-communization" which banned Soviet symbols in the country.Ironically,and officials, who have supported Poroshenko's virulently anti-Russian government as it implemented laws better suited to George Orwell's 1984 than a modern democracy. The "NGOs" insist that Zelenskyanother 'red line' among their national identity demands.Remember whenlike VKontakte were banned in Ukraine simply for the crime of being Russian? Well, Zelensky will also be in big trouble if he tries to restore them, the "civil society groups" say.The most vague red line of all comes near the end of the list, when the new president is warned against "ignoring dialogue with civil society" -France 24 correspondent Gulliver Cragg wrote on Twitter.BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher tweeted that the groups themselves may have crossed a red line - the red line of "what civil society groups can legitimately demand of a freshly-elected government."Zelensky was elected to office with 73 percent of the vote - and let's not forget,He has been in office only a matter of days, and these Western-backed groups are threatening to instigate political unrest should he take any action that they don't find acceptable to their political agenda. So who, exactly, poses the real threat to democracy?