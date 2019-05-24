Puppet Masters
Ukraine's President Zelensky puts showbiz pals in positions of real power
Fri, 24 May 2019 16:50 UTC
Before Zelensky was sworn in on Monday, he spent years playing a fictitious president of Ukraine in the popular sitcom, 'Servant of the People'. Apparently figuring that what worked well in the world of TV fantasy would work in reality, he's stuffing his new cabinet with familiar faces from his production crew.
Sergey Trofimov, a long-time executive producer at Zelensky's entertainment company 'Kvartal 95,' has been named First Deputy Head of the Administration, which is like a deputy chief of staff. Script writer Yuri Kostyuk - a veteran of the show - is going to try his luck in the real world after also being given a senior position in the administration. And that's just the beginning.
Zelensky rallied much of his support with a vow to fight corruption, and unqualified friends are taking up top jobs to help him do it.
Ivan Bakanov, the president's childhood friend who lived in the same apartment complex as Zelensky and went to the same school, is now going to be working in the same government.
Bakanov was a co-founder of 'Kvartal 95' with Zelensky and was in charge of its legal department, at least until Wednesday when he was appointed the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the nation's top spy and law enforcement agency.
In that capacity, he is set to lead the SBU's anti-corruption department, including investigating how officials could be abusing their positions of authority.
Zelensky won 73 percent of the popular vote in April when he unseated candy tycoon Petro Poroshenko in a runoff election. He ran a bombastic campaign, with colorful ads and drug tests for the main contenders. The highlight of the race was a grandiose debate between Zelensky and Poroshenko held at Kiev's Olympic stadium.
"Neither brutality, nor cruelty nor torture will ever bring me to ask for mercy, for I prefer to die with my head unbowed."
The first, and last, democratically-elected leader of the Congo, before he was beaten to death by CIA agents just 6 months later, in January 1961
Recent Comments
I like a good rant, but supposedly humor-laced emotional diatribes need some meat, some data, and this piece is virtually content-free.
MODERN ART as a Market Derivative or Credit/Default Swap [Link] Modernism is Fascism [Link]
The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation Executive...
The American IQ cannot get lower anymore, that is why you don't notice anything there. Sorry ...
Federal agents seized almost a half-million dollars of assets from the brothers. The brothers were never charged after the government decided...
Comment: The Ukrainian people are getting a circus instead of real leadership in Kiev.