A commander in Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that the Persian Gulf is "under the full control" of Iran's military and US ships are "not a concern," even as the US claimed victory in the Iran standoff.Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the IRGC, said on Wednesday, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.Washington would likely dispute Fadavi's claim that Iran has the Lincoln - a 100,000 ton behemoth carrying 90 aircraft and multiple batteries of missiles - under control, butFresh from threatening the "official end of Iran" on Sunday,Washington swiftly got to work spinning the statement, with actinga statement remarkably similar to Fadavi's boastful claim."Our prudent response, I think, has given the Iranians time to recalculate," Shanahan said on Tuesday.Tehran has parried Washington's threats with pronouncements of its own. IRGC aerospace head Amirali Hajideh said last week thatDays earlier, Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad warned Washington that aMeanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader dismissed the threat of open conflict between Iran and the US.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week, even as the US announced its military build-up.he added, insisting that the Americans are well aware that a military confrontation with Iran is "not in their interests."Despite the saber-rattling, the precise nature of the "credible threats" cited by Washington officials was never revealed.