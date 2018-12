© Reuters



Yet, Iran vowed to respond to any US action in the area as tensions remain high between the two adversaries.Iran's deputy army chief for coordination affairs, Habibollah Sayyari said The high-ranking official explained that the US navy was allowed to sail in international waters near the Islamic Republic, just as the Iranian navy could sail in the Atlantic Ocean near the US.Yet, Iran is ready to repel any action the US Navy might be planning.he added.Sayyari's statement comes three days after the USS John C. Stennis arrived in the Persian Gulf on Friday. She was the first warship to enter the waters since the US' historic withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May.