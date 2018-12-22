© Reuters



A U.S. aircraft carrier has sailed into the Persian Gulf, becoming the first in the region since President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal earlier this year.Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels followed the carrier and its strike group as it arrived. There were also sightings of a drone, as well as rockets being test-fired away from the U.S. ships.Iranian sailors on the accompanying ships could be seen photographing and videotaping the U.S. ships.Tensions with Iran have been high since Trump's announcement that the United States was pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted crippling sanctions in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear activities.Iran is a major exporter of oil and a member of the OPEC oil cartel. Iranian President Hassan Rohani has repeatedly warned any attempt to stop Iran's exports could cause it to close off the strait.