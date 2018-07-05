© Fox Carolina



Tehran will close the Strait of Hormuz, effectively blocking all the oil shipments from the Persian Gulf if Washington succeeds in its attempts to reduce Iranian oil exports, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said.Esmail Kowsari, a deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Sarollah base in Tehran told the Iranian Young Journalists Club, which is linked to the national broadcaster controlled by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."If Iran's oil exports are [stopped], we will not give permission for oil to be exported to the world through the Strait of Hormuz," Kowsari said, as cited by Bloomberg.The US and Iran have been trading veiled threats for quite some time now. On Wednesday, theSome international media then promptly attributed the remark to a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz.A spokesman for US Central Command (Centcom), Captain Bill Urban, responded by saying thatThe latest escalation of tensions was actuallywho said on Monday that Washington's goal is toThe US has already been calling on its allies to stop importing Iranian oil by November 4, or face sanctions.The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically-important choke points, particularly when it comes to the oil trade. About 30 percent of all seaborne oil is transported through it. Iran threatened to block the strait on several occasions over the years but has never followed through with its threats yet.