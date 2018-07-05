Puppet Masters
Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz in response to US attempts to stop oil exports
RT
Thu, 05 Jul 2018 15:05 UTC
"Any hostile attempt by the US [to impede Iran's oil trade] will be followed by an exorbitant cost for them," Esmail Kowsari, a deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Sarollah base in Tehran told the Iranian Young Journalists Club, which is linked to the national broadcaster controlled by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"If Iran's oil exports are [stopped], we will not give permission for oil to be exported to the world through the Strait of Hormuz," Kowsari said, as cited by Bloomberg.
The US and Iran have been trading veiled threats for quite some time now. On Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also warned Washington against intervening into Iran's oil trade and threatened the US with "consequences," even though he did not name any specific measures. Some international media then promptly attributed the remark to a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A spokesman for US Central Command (Centcom), Captain Bill Urban, responded by saying that the US Navy and its regional allies are ready to safeguard "the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce" in the Persian Gulf.
The latest escalation of tensions was actually provoked by Brian Hook, the US State Department's Director of Policy Planning, who said on Monday that Washington's goal is to "increase pressure on the Iranian regime by reducing to zero its revenue from crude oil sales." The US has already been calling on its allies to stop importing Iranian oil by November 4, or face sanctions.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically-important choke points, particularly when it comes to the oil trade. About 30 percent of all seaborne oil is transported through it. Iran threatened to block the strait on several occasions over the years but has never followed through with its threats yet.
Whether Trump intends to or not, he is undermining the globalist vision. Not saying this is a good or bad thing, as this will impact many people...
Well, as the globalists in Brussels push back against the rising tide of populism/nationalism, the more stark the reality of the EU bureaucratic...
John Bolton, James Woolsey, Porter Goss, and James Jones are/were members of the Rockefeller CFR along with the Clintons and George Soros. CFR...
I know of a few things Russia has that we desperately need. Number 1 on my list would be intelligent, rational and truly patriotic people in our...
Is South Carolina the New Greater Israel? The laws they seem to want resemble the laws Israel passes against the Palestinians, only the US...
