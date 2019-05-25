© Syda Productions/Shutterstock

Boys, men frequently overlooked in equality equation

Addressing conditions and stereotypes

Boys in poor urban areas around the world, groundbreaking international research published Monday suggests."This is the first global study to investigate how a cluster of traumatic childhood experiences known as ACEs, or adverse childhood experiences, work together to cause specific health issues in early adolescence, with terrible life-long consequences," Dr. Robert Blum, the lead researcher for the global early adolescent study, said in a statement.The study from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health looked at childhood traumas suffered by 1,284 adolescents aged 10 to 14 in more than a dozen low-income urban settings around the world, such as the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Egypt and Bolivia.Overall, 46 per cent of young adolescents reported experiencing violence, 38 per cent said they suffered emotional neglect and 29 per cent experienced physical neglect.Separately, a new report to be released next month at an international conference in Vancouver concludes that focusing on boys is critical to achieving gender parity.For the past six years, a consortium of 15 countries led by the Bloomberg School of Public Health and the World Health Organization has been working on the global early adolescent study. The aim is to understand how gender norms are formed in early adolescence and how they predispose young people to sexual and other health risks.Evidence gathered by the study indicates boys experience as much disadvantage as girls but are more likely to smoke, drink and suffer injury and death in the second decade of life than their female counterparts.The key to achieving gender equality over the next decade or so - as the United Nations aims to do - involves addressing conditions and stereotypes that are harmful to both girls and boys, the researchers say. They also say it's crucial to intervene as early as age 10. The norm is now age 15."Gender norms, attitudes and beliefs appear to solidify by age 15 or 16," the working group says. "We must actively engage girls and boys at the onset of adolescence to increase total social inclusion and produce generational change."Leena Augimeri, a child mental-health expert with the Child Development Institute in Toronto, agreed with the need to focus on boys as well as girls. At the same time, she said, the genders do require different approaches."Boys are equally at risk," said Augimeri, who was not involved in the studies. "When we look at the various issues that impact our children, we have to look at it from different perspectives and lenses, and you can't think there's a one fit for all."