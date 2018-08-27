© flickr

Children With Fathers Are Less Likely to Live in Poverty

Children With Fathers Do Better in School

Children Without Fathers Are More Likely to Do Jail Time

Children With Fathers Are Less Likely to Abuse Drugs and Alcohol

Children Without Fathers Are More Likely to Be Sexually Active as Teenagers

Children Without Fathers Are More Likely to Be Obese

Children With Fathers Get More Roughhousing (And Roughhousing Makes Kids Awesome)

Children With Fathers Are More Likely to Have a Larger Vocabulary

© flickr

Children With Fathers Are More Likely to Be Encouraged to Take Healthy Risks

Children With Fathers Gain Many Additional Benefits to Health and Happiness

enhanced capacity to play

more enjoyment of vacations

greater likelihood of being able to use humor as a healthy coping mechanism

better adjustment to, and contentment with, life after retirement

less anxiety and fewer physical and mental symptoms under stress in young adulthood

Conclusion