No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, on Sunday. U.S. government sources said Washington strongly suspects Shi'ite militias with ties to Tehran were behind the rocket attack.
Comment: It is much more likely US had a hand in the failed rocket attack, and Iran has warned about it: Iranian FM warns of US false flag plotting in region
Iran has rejected allegations of involvement in attacks. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran would be met with "great force" if it attacked U.S. interests in the Middle East.