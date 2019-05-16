© AFP 2019/Atta Kenare



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned of plots by a number of radical officials in the US administration to launch false-flag operations in the region, apparently alluding to the recent ship attacks in the UAE that Washington and its Persian Gulf allies are attempting to blame on Tehran."We discussed the regional issues and dangers that the policies of extremist individuals in the US administration are trying to impose on the region as well as concerns about the suspicious and sabotage acts that happen in our region, and we had earlier predicted that they will adopt such measures to provoke tensions," Zarif told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday after a meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.The Iranian top diplomat also added that he and Swaraj conferred on issues related to energy, Chabahar port, good relations and trade between the two countries, developments in Afghanistan and fight against terrorism.Zarif said that Iran has in recent days clearly stated its positions to its close partners, including Russia, as well as India, adding that the Indian foreign minister also emphasized the necessity for Tehran to benefit from the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.In a statement on Monday, Mousavi expressed concern about explosion at the Oman Sea affecting the oil tankers, calling for clarifying dimensions of the sabotage on some oil tankers.The Iranian diplomat expressed concern about sabotaging the oil tankers, saying, regretful incident happened for some ships on Sunday.Mousavi also called on the regional states to take care of any adventurism by foreigners.