Right now I cannot do my work because of the equipment that they've taken from me. They took everything from my home, they took my tablets, they took my cell phones, they took my computers.

It's very dangerous, it's very disturbing. The protections don't seem to be working. There have been some dark periods in US history, in which journalists came under serious repression, but I think this is one of the worst cases in recent decades.

After trying to break in with a sledgehammer, cops eventually raided the home of freelance reporter Bryan Carmody, seizing property and handcuffing him. RT spoke with Carmody about the raid, and its implications for press freedom.While police maintain that the raid was perfectly legal, press freedom groups have begun to sound the alarm over the case. Matt Drange the Society of Professional Journalists called the move "totally inappropriate and out of bounds," whereas Heather Knight of the San Francisco Chronicle noted that the paper had published the same report, and questioned why police hadn't raided them.