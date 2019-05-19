Police in Connecticut say they have arrested 50 people and seized drugs and guns during an investigation that was spurred by heroin-related deaths.Authorities in Waterbury began the raids at 5 a.m. Friday after having obtained 92 arrest warrants for 52 people. Officials say 135 law enforcement officials took part.Police say officers arrested 41 of the 52 people who were sought and took another nine people into custody on drug-related charges.Authorities say the investigation into heroin trafficking began in September and is continuing.