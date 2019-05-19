TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Five foreign tourists, four of them Canadians, died on Saturday after a private plane they were traveling in crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the island of Roatán, near the Atlantic coast of Honduras, local authorities said.



Local emergency services said they could not immediately confirm the nationality of the other person who died in the accident or the cause of the crash.



The plane was headed to the tourist port city of Trujillo, about 80 kilometers (49.71 miles) from Roatan, a picturesque island frequented by tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe, authorities said.



The make of the plane was a Piper PA-32-260, local authorities said. Piper Aircraft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.