According to Syrian state media, Syrian air defenses have intercepted projectiles coming from Israeli-controlled territory."Our anti-aircraft systems monitored hostile targets thatand intercepted them," a Syrian military official told reporters.Video footage shot on a cell phone in Damascus showed anti-air missiles intercepting at least one target. According to the poster,​One observer captured a photo of the "hostile objects."​Last month, Syria accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike against military bases in Masayef, in northwestern Syria's Hama province. In the previous month, seven Iranian service members were killed during an Israeli airstrike near Aleppo International Airport.