© AP/Markus Schreiber



Russia and the Council of Europe

Members of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers have agreed that Russia will stay in the Council's Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), German top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Friday, as cited by the German Foreign Ministry's press service."It is a good thing that we have agreed Russia should stay in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, particularly so that millions of Russians can seek protection in the European Court of Human Rights," he added.Maas added that he had held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Committee of Ministers' session.the German foreign minister said.Maas emphasized.Following Crimea's 2014 reunification with Russia, the country's delegation to PACE wasIn response, Russia suspended its participation in PACE's activities and the payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe.Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said in October 2018, thatRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response that Moscow would quit the Council of Europe if opposing member states called for expelling Russia.