Such types of weaponry will at large be defining the combat potential of the Russian Army and Navy... throughout the whole of the 21st century.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says that laser technology will play a crucial role in the nation's military might as he spoke about the "first practical results" of the country's Peresvet combat laser system.Putin highlighted the importance of developing laser technology, including the "tactical-level combat laser complexes," at a defense-themed cabinet meeting on Friday.Putin said that the government will study "the first practical results" of the laser system Peresvet's performance when used by the military. The cutting-edge weapon formally entered test service in December.Named after a famous 14th century Russian patriotic warrior monk, Peresvet was announced by Putin last year.Nearly everything about the weapon is classified, even its exact purpose.In his speech in March 2018, Putin revealed a number of brand new state-of-the-art weapons. Among them was the air-launched hypersonic missile Kinzhal ('Dagger'), which later successfully passed trials and was mounted on MiG-31 fighter jets.