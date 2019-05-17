© Reuters/Robert Galbraith



The Trump administration said on Thursday it was formally cancelling $929 million in previously awarded funding for California's high-speed rail program after rejecting an appeal by the state.In a statement, theThe decision is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and California over a series of issues including immigration, vehicle emissions standards and internet policy.The Trump administration moved to end funding after California Governor Gavin Newsom said in February the state would scale back the planned $77.3 billion high-speed rail project after cost hikes, delays and management concerns, butIn a statement on Thursday,He added "the Trump Administration is trying to exact political retribution on our state," and vowed to go to court to protect "California's money, appropriated by Congress."Newsom said in February the state wouldwho overseas FRA, in February said California's drastically scaled back rail projectThe state said in March that ending funding "would cause massive disruption, dislocation, and waste, damaging the region and endangering the future of high-speed rail in California."The Obama administration awarded California $3.5 billion in 2010 and California voters in 2008 approved nearly $10 billion in bond proceeds.