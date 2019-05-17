© AFP 2019/RAMI AL-SAYED



"According to residents of the Serakab settlement, in this area, Nusra Front militants are preparing a provocation with poisonous chemical substances and fragments of Russian aviation munition... The provocation is aimed at accusing the Russian Aerospace Forces of allegedly using 'chemical weapons' against civilians in the Idlib province."

Terrorists are planning to film imitation of Syrians getting poisoned next to Russian shrapnel and spread the video online in western media, Russian military reported.the Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday. The ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation stated:"The information received by the Reconciliation Center from the residents of the Serakab settlement has been checked and confirmed with another independent source," the statement added.Over the past weeks,They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region.At the beginning of the month, Russian Defence Ministry reported that militants fired 12 rockets from Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone toward Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria. The statement came a day after militants shelled the Hmeymim air base twice, using multiple launch rocket systems. All of those attacks, however, resulted in no deaths or destruction.