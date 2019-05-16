© Alahed News



"(The United States of) America knows that its ability to change equations in the region is weak because there are resistance fighters and a resistance front. Therefore, it cannot dictate what it wants and impose its Israeli and non-Israeli plans."

"All Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups, supported by Iran and Syria, thwarted the project to pull the plug on the front. The steadfastness and resilience demonstrated by Hezbollah in Lebanon, Gazans, Syria as well as Iran foiled the fiendish plot against the region back in 2006."

"The Israeli occupation [regime] is the biggest problem in our region. It intervenes in world's issues... [while] the United States and Europe help it to normalize relations with some Arab countries, so that the regime is accepted internationally and regionally in particular.



"Israel is the main problem in the region as it is behind many existing crises. This region will continue to suffer from successive and cumulative crises as long as the Israeli occupation [regime] exists and acts in such an aggressive manner under American supervision."

