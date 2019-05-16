venezuela protest
Envoys representing the Venezuelan opposition and government are meeting in Norway, multiple reports said. The news comes two weeks after Juan Guaido failed to rally troops to oust Nicholas Maduro.

Members of the Venezuelan government and opposition are holding secret talks at an undisclosed location in Norwegian capital, Oslo, several media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources within the opposition, as well as in Norwegian diplomatic circles.

The government delegation is said to be led by Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez, while the opposition leader Juan Guaido is being represented by lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez. Guaido's two political advisers are reportedly present, along with a state governor allied with President Nicolas Maduro.

The format of the talks was not revealed but some reports described them as "exploratory discussions." According to local public broadcaster NRK, this will be the second meeting between the parties in Oslo.

Norway had earlier publicly offered its help in mediating the conflict. The Nordic country voiced support for the opposition-controlled parliament in Venezuela, but, unlike many other European nations, stopped short of recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president.

None of the sides officially confirmed the talks. Maduro, however, said that his minister was on a "very important" mission overseas.

The alleged meeting is taking place two weeks after Guaido failed to rally the troops in order oust Maduro. His call for servicemen to defect and make a move against the government sparked sporadic clashes across the nation's capital, Caracas. A day later, President Maduro declared a victory against what he said was a coup attempt and said that the armed forces remained loyal to his government.

Guaido, who was declared interim president in January, was immediately backed by the US and its allies in Europe, as well as the majority of South American states. Countries like China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, and Turkey continue to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.