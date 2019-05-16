© Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

Envoys representing the Venezuelan opposition and government are meeting in Norway, multiple reports said. The news comes two weeks after Juan Guaido failed to rally troops to oust Nicholas Maduro.Members of the Venezuelan government and opposition are holding secret talks at an undisclosed location in Norwegian capital, Oslo, several media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources within the opposition, as well as in Norwegian diplomatic circles.The format of the talks was not revealed but some reports described them as "exploratory discussions." According to local public broadcaster NRK, this will be the second meeting between the parties in Oslo.The alleged meeting is taking place two weeks after Guaido failed to rally the troops in order oust Maduro. His call for servicemen to defect and make a move against the government sparked sporadic clashes across the nation's capital, Caracas. A day later, President Maduro declared a victory against what he said was a coup attempt and said that the armed forces remained loyal to his government.Guaido, who was declared interim president in January, was immediately backed by the US and its allies in Europe, as well as the majority of South American states. Countries like China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, and Turkey continue to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.