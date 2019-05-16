© Your Middle East

The Netherlands decided to halt the mission which provided assistance to the Iraqi authorities because of a security threat, the Dutch ANP news agency said. The Dutch Defense Ministry confirmed the suspension of the mission to the media. The ministry's spokesperson told ANP that withdrawal of Dutch forces from the area is "currently not discussed."According to some reports, the decision to suspend the training mission was taken by the commander of the international coalition which currently operates in Iraq. The report gave no details about the alleged danger. The Dutch military take part in a training mission, alongside other foreign nations, including Germany.The US evacuation alarmed some EU politicians, who expressed concern that Washington might go to war against Tehran and called on Europe to prevent such an outcome."The US is poised for war with Iran," a leader of the Left Party's faction in the German parliament, Sahra Wagenknecht, warned.