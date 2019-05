© Getty Images North America / Ramin Talaie

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

The way the mainstream media tells it, the United States never, ever ends up embroiled in wars and military conflicts on purpose - only ever by mistake, or as a result of things like 'bad planning' or 'strategic missteps'.Very often when media coverage of war is analysed, there is a focus on how hawkish pundits cheerlead for conflict and journalists parrot official narratives while dissenting voices are drowned out.But there is another more subtle and unnoticeable way that the media deceives us. Even when they are not outright cheerleading for military action (as was the case in the lead up to the Iraq War),Next time you read the news,To "stumble into" war seems to be a firm favorite among headline writers. The US has"stumbled" into war in Iraq and Syria and has been, at one time or another, at risk of "stumbling" into war with Russia, North Korea and most recently Iran.According to these headlines, the US has also been "dragged into" (CNN) and "sucked into" (NI) war in Syria and Afghanistan, twice (NI, The Times). In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been "sliding into" (AP) a potential "accidental" war with Iran - and back in 2017, it was "dragged into" (FP) the disastrous Yemen conflict.Is Washington just especially clumsy?With this narrative of the bumbling superpower, agency is always removed from the architects of war. Instead of enthusiastically banging the drums for war, we're told the White House is always 'reluctant' to deploy its military, but is 'forced' into it. Then, once the war is in full-swing, when things are not panning out exactly as planned, the US can become the sacrificial hero, propelled into a deadly conflict not of its own making.A recent headline in the Miami Herald framed recent US actions on Venezuela as the US being "pushed to act." Pushed by who? The Trump administration voluntarily helped organize and instigate the attempted coups that worsened the country's political crisis and proudly imposed the economic sanctions which have led directly to thousands of premature deaths. There was no "pushing" involved.In April, Foreign Policy magazine even had Venezuela's self-declared interim president Juan Guaido "stumbling toward a coup." How do you stumble into a military coup? Surely that's the kind of thing that requires careful, deliberate planning and execution? The Washington Post had Trump "fumbling" an uprising in Caracas, too.It's not just media pundits and journalists who employ this kind of misleading language, either. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said this week that a US war with Iran could happen "by accident." Did Hunt take a vacation from reality and miss US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton ramping up war rhetoric against Iran for months? Maybe Trump abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by accident and sent an aircraft carrier and bomber task force into the Persian Gulf last week to "send a message" to Iran by mistake.US military actions are designed specifically to provoke the conflicts that they believe will be of benefit to their overall geopolitical strategy. Talk of freedom, democracy and human rights are just a convenient cover. Washington is never at risk, for example, of stumbling into war with Saudi Arabia, despite Riyadh's laundry list of crimes against humanity.