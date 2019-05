Merkel herself has voted at least 16 times in the UN against Israel... She's also trying to fight Trump's sanctions over Iran. Germany is trying to undermine Israel's sovereignty.

It is a duty of the world to stand against [the occupation] and to help those who fight it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son has accused Germany of backing left-wing NGOs that seek the "destruction" of Israel. RT heard different opinions on whether Berlin is right to do so.He was commenting on a tweet by the German Foreign Ministry that said the nation stands "shoulder to shoulder with Israel." The tweet was meant to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel's admission to the UN.Berlin's rhetoric toward Israel is "the most hypocritical show in town," diplomatic analyst Idan Ronen said, agreeing with Yair Netanyahu. He noted that, despite friendly gestures, German officials rally against the policies pursued by Tel Aviv. He pointed out that Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel refused to back US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.The eldest son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not hold any official post with the government but has been in the public eye due to a number of controversies. A staunch defender of his father's policies, he was accused of making "racist" anti-Palestinian comments last month, when he suggested that Palestine does not exist because "the letter 'P' doesn't even exist in Arabic."In 2018, a tape was leaked of him talking about spending large sums of money at a strip club in Tel Aviv and bragging about a controversial gas pipeline "deal" the PM had made with his friend's father, a local gas tycoon.