The Central Bank of Russia reports that foreign exchange reserves saw a significant boost of nearly $3.3 billion in April asThe latest growth of 0.7 percent brought Russian international reserve funds to nearly $492 billion against $487.8 billion seen at the end of March, the latest data published by the regulator shows.The state international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets comprising stocks of monetary gold, foreign currencies and Special Drawing Right (SDR) assets, which are at the disposal of the Central Bank of Russia and the government.In March, the Central Bank of Russia added nearly 18.7 tons of gold to the county's vast stockpile of the precious metal. The step reportedly brought Russia's estimated gold holdings to more than 2,170 tons (69,700,000 ounces), which accounts for nearly 18 percent of the country's total foreign exchange reserves.