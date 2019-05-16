Puppet Masters
Israeli military and medical equipment found in another terrorist base in Syria
Al Masdar
Sun, 12 May 2019 09:42 UTC
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA, some of the military and medical equipment uncovered in the Al-Quneitra were Israeli-made.
A SANA reporter said that during the combing operations, the security forces found RPG launchers, anti-armor rounds, medium-sized machine guns, large amounts of ammunition, communication devices, binoculars, and medical equipment
The Israeli military provided support to the militant forces in southwestern Syria for years; however, this would come to an end in the Summer of 2018, when the jihadists and rebels were defeated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Meanwhile, in Deir Ezzor, members of the Internal Security Forces, in cooperation with locals, found a large amount of weapons and artillery shells left behind by Daesh(ISIS) terrorists near al-Rahba Castle in the western countryside of al-Mayadeen.
Speaking to SANA, Deir Ezzor Police Chief, Nizar Hasan said that underground weapons and munitions left behind by Daesh terrorists were uncovered in a site at the outskirts of al-Mayadeen city.
He said that the weapons will be delivered to the proper authorities, calling on the citizens to cooperate with the police units and provide them with any information on the sites of weapons left by Daesh.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US won't start war with Iran says coup enthusiast Rubio
- Desperate Guaido begs EU to impose more sanctions on Venezuela
- Bolton is pushing US to 'fatal over-reach' in Iran
- New York Times joins the propaganda campaign to push for war against Iran
- UK Defence Secretary promises veterans new protection from prosecution over past offences
- 'Foolish and disastrous': China's Xi calls out US' belief that it's superior and can transform other nations
- Leaked Pentagon plan calls for sending 120,000 troops to the Middle East against Iran
- Emergency declared as rivers rise in Croatia and Bosnia
- Smearing Syria's Victory: The New York Times latest hit piece
- Strange noises from the sky heard in Tulcea, Romania
- What's behind the US embassy evacuations in Iraq?
- "Likely": US accuses Iran of attack on Saudi tankers
- Neanderthals and modern humans diverged at least 800,000 years ago
- Transfer of Venezuelan embassy in US to 'fake government' would be an 'act of war' - Max Blumenthal
- Strange rumbling noises heard in Kurseong, West Bengal sky
- Nor'easter brings at least 4 inches of May snow to Vermont and upstate New York
- Best of the Web: Inside look at the secret plot to turn senior Venezuelan officials against Maduro
- Putin to Pompeo: Time to restore US-Russia ties
- All-out trade battle: Trump threatens tariffs on $300B of Chinese goods; Beijing calls for a 'people's war'
- 'No one in Europe' wants second Iraq: Austrian president slams 'provocative' US Iran policy
- US won't start war with Iran says coup enthusiast Rubio
- Desperate Guaido begs EU to impose more sanctions on Venezuela
- Bolton is pushing US to 'fatal over-reach' in Iran
- New York Times joins the propaganda campaign to push for war against Iran
- UK Defence Secretary promises veterans new protection from prosecution over past offences
- 'Foolish and disastrous': China's Xi calls out US' belief that it's superior and can transform other nations
- Leaked Pentagon plan calls for sending 120,000 troops to the Middle East against Iran
- Smearing Syria's Victory: The New York Times latest hit piece
- What's behind the US embassy evacuations in Iraq?
- "Likely": US accuses Iran of attack on Saudi tankers
- Best of the Web: Inside look at the secret plot to turn senior Venezuelan officials against Maduro
- Putin to Pompeo: Time to restore US-Russia ties
- All-out trade battle: Trump threatens tariffs on $300B of Chinese goods; Beijing calls for a 'people's war'
- 'No one in Europe' wants second Iraq: Austrian president slams 'provocative' US Iran policy
- Putin comments on Iranian nuclear deal: 'Russia is not a firefighting team, cannot save everything alone'
- China's nuclear option: Dump US bonds and cause absolute chaos in global markets
- 'Attack Iran to get reelected': Twitter discovers Trump 'warned' of Iran conflict plot - but Obama's
- Tucker Carlson: A war with Iran would be 'like Christmas' for John Bolton
- Envoy Hadi: Baghdad refuses Washington the use of its territory in war against Iran
- Netherlands joins Germany: Halts Iraq training mission over security threat
- Transfer of Venezuelan embassy in US to 'fake government' would be an 'act of war' - Max Blumenthal
- Russian journalist remains in Ukrainian jail under bogus treason charges - one year ongoing
- 38 arrested in Rotherham, UK, as police probe child sex abuse and exploitation on claims of 13 victims
- Alabama's state senate passes bill banning nearly all abortions
- Police release footage of elderly man being shoved off city bus, passenger facing murder charge
- Malaysian teen commits suicide after followers encouraged her death in Instagram poll
- Ethiopian garment industry workers paid lowest wages in the world by company that owns Guess and Tommy Hilfiger brands
- Will the rise of the PC police kill classic movies?
- You don't say! US journalism has become 'more subjective' according to RAND study
- Harvard's Lampoon magazine slammed for photoshopped image of Anne Frank in bikini: 'Hateful, ignorant, pedophilic'
- Russia & China to ink deal for construction of two nuclear reactors
- Bibi's son bashed Berlin, but is Germany's sweet talk towards Israel 'hypocritical'?
- Russia boosting gold & dumping dollar from foreign currency reserves
- Would you like fries with that? Austrian McDonald's will serve as mini US embassies for tourists in need
- Multiple bodies found inside church operating as an unlicensed funeral home
- Overly sensitive Southwest Airlines attendant has man removed from plane over a vodka joke
- Aggressive wild turkeys are scaring residents of Boston neighborhood
- Doctors remove 116 iron nails, a long wire & iron pellet from man's stomach in India
- Filipino maid tied to a tree by Saudi employers as punishment for leaving furniture outside
- New York fraternity members allegedly forced dog to drink beer. Now they're in trouble
- The medieval towers of Bologna
- Hail world records: the biggest, heaviest, and deadliest hail
- Pre-1400 African coin found in Australia may change history of trade in the region
- VIDEO from inside sunken ship where paintings of iconic Russian artist suspected to lie
- Huge growth in use of quartz for tools shows sophistication of ancient communities
- Book review - Preventing Palestine: A Political History From Camp David to Oslo
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part II
- Rare manuscript found reveals massive archive of 16th century books that are now lost
- Mystery surrounds circa-1200s Spanish coins found in Utah desert
- Prittlewell: Stunning artefacts discovered in Anglo-Saxon nobleman's burial chamber in Southend-on-Sea, England
- Archaeologists unearth largest Mayan figurine factory to date
- Abrupt climate change 8,000 years ago led to dramatic population decline in South American
- Why did orienting maps to the north become standard?
- Mass grave reveals ancestry, kinship, and violence in Neolithic Poland
- Plague and climate change devastated fading Byzantine empire
- Bolivia shaman's bag contained various psychotropic drugs, including coke
- New reading of Mesha Stele could have far-reaching consequences for biblical history
- 'Not by Might, nor by Power': A Jewish atonement for Zionism
- 4,500-year-old cemetery and sarcophagi discovered near Giza Pyramids
- The Origins of the Deep State in North America
- Neanderthals and modern humans diverged at least 800,000 years ago
- Renowned scientist, James Tour vilified for his blunt assessment of the dismal state of origin of life research
- New secret-spilling flaw affects almost every Intel chip since 2011
- Chinese researchers unveil LED-activated 'bioglue' that seals gushing wounds within seconds
- Largest magnetic storm in two years may displace satellites from orbit & disrupt GPS
- Interstellar habitats: Bezos unveils Blue Moon lunar lander with ambitious vision for space colonization
- Algorithm similar to those used by Netflix and Spotify to recommend content allegedly predicts lethal heart attacks with 90% accuracy
- WhatsApp discloses vulnerability that allowed Israeli spyware to be installed on iPhones
- The moon is quaking as it shrinks
- Russian scientists succeed in making gold "flat"
- India river yields giant viruses that could hold keys to evolution mystery
- Researchers say the universe probably 'remembers' every single gravitational wave
- Chernobyl has become a refuge for wildlife 33 years after the nuclear accident
- 2009: NSA constructing "HAL" A.I. system that contains a virtual copy of everyone
- S. Korea's military developing 'killer robots' that resemble humans & animals
- Two astronomers may have found the ancient neutron star crash that showered our solar system in gold
- One-third of biologists are now questioning Darwinism and with good reason
- 'Satellite' Junk DNA in Fruit Fly is essential and species-specific - Study
- Cat cognition: Cats rival dogs on many tests of social smarts. But is anyone brave enough to study them
- Researchers discover treasure trove of rare-Earth metals in atmosphere of glowing-hot exoplanet
- Emergency declared as rivers rise in Croatia and Bosnia
- Strange noises from the sky heard in Tulcea, Romania
- Strange rumbling noises heard in Kurseong, West Bengal sky
- Nor'easter brings at least 4 inches of May snow to Vermont and upstate New York
- 10th dead gray whale in 2 months found floating near San Francisco Bay Area - 48 in 2019 along U.S. west coast
- 23 killed in storms, lightning strikes in Assam, India in past few weeks
- Chicago police warn of 'zombie' raccoons with distemper that pose serious danger to pets
- Snow is falling in Bosnia and Herzegovina as though it were January!
- Thick snow falls on Sljeme, Croatia
- Coldest and snowiest early May on record in Dalmatia, Croatia
- Record snowfall kills over a thousand yaks in the Himalayas
- Giant sinkhole appears near farm house in Russia
- Powerful shallow magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami alert canceled
- Floods and mudslides in north-east Italy amid heavy rain - large snowfall in the Dolomites
- A rising Lake Erie closes streets, ferry, leaves debris
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Australia's GrainCorp implodes - Europe decimated by frosts AGAIN - Are you paying attention?
- Winterlike weather pattern tightens grip on U.S. Northeast, unloading snow in some areas
- Calf rescued from 40 ft. deep sinkhole in Warren County, Kentucky
- Rare blue aurora and STEVE photographed over Calgary, Canada
- Rising Mississippi River prompts historic opening of Bonnet Carré Spillway near New Orleans
- Meteor fireball captured flying over central eastern Brazil
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Katingan Regency, Indonesia
- 'Brilliant' meteor fireball seen flashing across skies of Michigan, Ohio and Illinois
- Loud boom heard in Kingman, Arizona possible meteor strike
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Mato Grosso, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the skies from Wales to France and is recorded on multiple sky cameras
- Falling meteor fireball captured on dashcam in Pretoria, South Africa
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- French health watchdog: LED lighting can damage eye's retina and disturb sleep
- In India, vegetarianism is a tool of oppression
- Children and EMFs: What you need to know
- Bayer to pay $2 billion to couple claiming Roundup caused their cancer
- Stem cell research: Immune cells in mother's milk have far-reaching health effects throughout life
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #14 - Booze You Lose - The Myth of Moderation
- Vaccination: Do your own research, exercise due diligence and reserve judgment
- Epic Fail: The EPA is meant to protect us - the Monsanto trials suggest it isn't doing that
- Toddler fed a vegan diet was so malnourished she had no teeth; parents face prison
- The evisceration of Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Vicious attacks against doctor who dared question the safety of vaccines
- Appendix removal correlated with higher risk of Parkinson's
- Dr. Helen Caldicott: Fukushima is an ongoing global 'radiological catastrophe'
- Wireless industry admits it hasn't tested 5G for safety AT ALL
- Viruses genetically engineered to kill bacteria rescue girl with antibiotic-resistant infection
- San Francisco city attorney subpoenas anti-vax doctor Kenneth Stoller's records
- High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream: study
- Medical tyranny: Florida judge orders chemotherapy for 3yo, despite parents wishes
- Inside the mind of the 'Vaccine Hesitant'
- Diabetes drugs linked to 'flesh-eating' genital infection - study
- Heart failure deaths rising in U.S., especially among younger adults
- Scientists learn that six in ten grieving people 'see or hear dead loved ones'
- SOTT Focus: As Above, So Below?
- Perils of grumpiness: Older adults prone to anger more likely to have high levels of inflammation leading to chronic diseases
- Shooting the messenger: Why we take a dim view of the bearers of bad news
- Aaron and Gabor Maté on the societal illusions and disillusionment of Trump and Russiagate
- Insights from nature
- Genius comes in different shapes at different ages
- The dark side of meditation retreats
- Longer exhalations: An easy way to hack your vagus nerve
- Social media has created a generation of narcissists
- Flashback: To understand Facebook, study Capgras syndrome
- If we can learn from anyone - why is it so hard to take advice?
- Four types of grief that are hardly ever discussed
- Can mind affect matter? New study finds changes in cancer cells when exposed to 'Energy Healing'
- 'Physicalism' isn't just an abuse of language - it's wrong
- Sex, Love, and Knowing the Difference
- Advice from medieval monks about how to reduce digital distractions
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- Grand Theft Ursus: Cheeky bear leaves Russian hunters without food
- Confusion: Biden says 'Margaret Thatcher' called him with concerns about Trump
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
Quote of the Day
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same.
Recent Comments
Interesting how in the whole article Tommy Robinson's name is brought up in the last sentence and your question relates to him. Look at it this...
It was a German clown in 1840, who made the asshole pronouncement of "white is superior to other races". Unfortunately, and without question,...
A wonderful article. And of course our bodies are aligned with this destruction as well, though I hope to be the exception to the rule. Thank you!
Great article! As it seems on this forum, the existance of god is an obvious fact so I won't get into trying to define him/her/it. But I would...
I understand limpet mines were used and as tankers are supposed to be double hulled, the intent seems to be to get headlines. Fully agree with the...
Comment: More evidence that Israel (in cahoots with the US and Saudi Arabia) kept the terrorists in Syria supplied with everything they would need to wreak havoc in the region: