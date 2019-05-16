The Israeli military provided support to the militant forces in southwestern Syria for years

The Syrian security forces recently uncovered another large cache of military and medical equipment left behind by the jihadist rebels in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA, some of the military and medical equipment uncovered in the Al-Quneitra were Israeli-made.A SANA reporter said that during the combing operations,; however, this would come to an end in the Summer of 2018, when the jihadists and rebels were defeated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).Meanwhile, in Deir Ezzor, members of the Internal Security Forces, in cooperation with locals, found a large amount of weapons and artillery shells left behind by Daesh(ISIS) terrorists near al-Rahba Castle in the western countryside of al-Mayadeen.Speaking to SANA, Deir Ezzor Police Chief, Nizar Hasan said that underground weapons and munitions left behind by Daesh terrorists were uncovered in a site at the outskirts of al-Mayadeen city.He said that the weapons will be delivered to the proper authorities, calling on the citizens to cooperate with the police units and provide them with any information on the sites of weapons left by Daesh