A New York university has suspended a fraternity after a video shared on social media showed members forcing a dog to drink from a beer keg at an off-campus party.People watching in the background at the Alpha Epsilon Pi event can be heard shouting "Let's go!"Hofstra University officials called the behavior unacceptable in a statement, Newsday reported, and launched an investigation.The fraternity also put the chapter on "cease and desist" for likely violating health and safety policies, spokesperson Jon Pierce told Newsday.A Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi has more than 190 chapters in seven countries. The Hofstra chapter has about 30 members, he said."During this investigatory period, there can be no chapter activities," the statement read. "We hope that we are able to use this as a teaching moment to help build better young men who are committed to our policies and our mission of developing the future leaders of the world's Jewish communities."The incident took place Saturday at an off-campus fraternity house, Rogers said. A fraternity member owns the dog.Although dog "breweries" have opened across the U.S. over the last decade, they serve nonalcoholic beverages for dogs.