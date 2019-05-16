© AFP Photo/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT



(AFP) - Assaults in France on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people hit a new record in 2018, "a dark year" for the LGBT community, French group SOS Homophobie reported Tuesday."2018 was a dark year for LGBT people," said SOS Homophobie co-presidents Véronique Godet and Joël Deumier in the yearly report.The number of assaults jumped 66 percent over 2017, with a spike towards the end of the year when a case a day was being reported to the group.SOS Homophobie's helpline, website and legal services collected 1,905 statements from witnesses of abuse of the gay community, 15 percent more than the previous year.The association said the 42 percent leap in reporting of violence against lesbians appeared linked to the greater willingness of victims to speak out and the influence of the #MeToo movement.With 23 percent of reported cases, Internet was the leading place for the expression of LGBT phobia in France.Facebook and Twitter act like an "echo chamber" of daily cases with the social networks recording more than half of all reported cases, the group said.Associate Press