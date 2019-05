© RT

"This weekend the New York Times wrote a malicious hit piece about us, which had an impact on me personally, because I've always admired the New York Times," Sanchez said on Monday night's newscast.

"Only the New York Times chose to make this about us - not even so much about our coverage, but rather about our intentions, suggesting that we only covered this story because of President Putin. The Times argues that we are conflicted and they question our integrity and our intentions," Sanchez said. "They're wrong."

"Last time we checked, Newsweek is not owned by the Russians nor do they take orders from Putin," Sanchez said. "Incidentally, neither do I - no more than the New York Times takes orders from Trump."

"There comes a time when you have to say enough is enough," said Sanchez. "It's time to do news again isn't just a slogan, it's what we do."

RT America news anchor Rick Sanchez hit back at the New York Times over the paper's claim that airing any questions about the safety of 5G technology is a Russian plot. The Times has a vested interest in 5G through Verizon.Sanchez called the NY Times headline "completely biased and wrong," reminding viewers thatAlthough the Times article was authored by their top science reporter, William Broad, he chose to interview not 5G experts, but professional Russia-baiters such as Ryan Fox, CEO of New Knowledge - the infamous company that blamed Russia for its own bot campaign in the 2017 special Senate election in Alabama - and Molly McKew, a former lobbyist and pundit who translated her peddling of 'Russiagate' conspiracy into a teaching job at Georgetown University.a conflict of interest if ever there was one, RT America reporter Dan Cohen pointed out on Twitter. Left entirely unsaid is that