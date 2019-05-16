"This weekend the New York Times wrote a malicious hit piece about us, which had an impact on me personally, because I've always admired the New York Times," Sanchez said on Monday night's newscast.Sanchez called the NY Times headline "completely biased and wrong," reminding viewers that The News With Rick Sanchez and other RT America shows have aired concerns from scientists and scholars that the radiation involved with 5G technology might pose a health hazard - something that is very much an open question still.
"Only the New York Times chose to make this about us - not even so much about our coverage, but rather about our intentions, suggesting that we only covered this story because of President Putin. The Times argues that we are conflicted and they question our integrity and our intentions," Sanchez said. "They're wrong."
Although the Times article was authored by their top science reporter, William Broad, he chose to interview not 5G experts, but professional Russia-baiters such as Ryan Fox, CEO of New Knowledge - the infamous company that blamed Russia for its own bot campaign in the 2017 special Senate election in Alabama - and Molly McKew, a former lobbyist and pundit who translated her peddling of 'Russiagate' conspiracy into a teaching job at Georgetown University.
Even though multiple US media outlets, such as CBS and Newsweek, have also addressed the issue, the Times chose to single out RT America.
"Last time we checked, Newsweek is not owned by the Russians nor do they take orders from Putin," Sanchez said. "Incidentally, neither do I - no more than the New York Times takes orders from Trump."Buried deep in the Times article is a line that the paper is collaborating with telecom giant Verizon to build a '5G journalism lab,' a conflict of interest if ever there was one, RT America reporter Dan Cohen pointed out on Twitter. Left entirely unsaid is that one of the paper's biggest shareholders is Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecom billionaire who owns America Movil and stands to make billions from 5G technology.
"There comes a time when you have to say enough is enough," said Sanchez. "It's time to do news again isn't just a slogan, it's what we do."