Stalemate on Venezuela

'We don't see a war with Iran'

Election interference?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concluded the Sochi talks by agreeing to cooperate on nuclear arms control. The two diplomats, however, could not reach agreement on Venezuela.After emerging from a sit-down in the Russian Black Sea resort on Tuesday, Pompeo and Lavrov both talked of their governments' desire to improve relations, currently at a low ebb.As predicted, nuclear arms control was top of the agenda, following the Trump administration's recent withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Pompeo and Lavrov seemed open to cooperation on establishing new arms control pacts, with Pompeo restating President Donald Trump's desire to bring China into any future deal.Despite repeated calls from Washington for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to cede power, Pompeo slammed Russia, Iran, China and Cuba for allegedly "interfering" in the Latin American country's affairs."Maduro has brought nothing but misery to the Venezuelan people," Pompeo stated. "We hope that Russian support for Maduro will end."Amid the buildup of US naval power in the Persian Gulf, and rhetorical shots fired back and forth between the Trump administration and Tehran, Pompeo tamped down talk of war on Tuesday.Lavrov also did his best to dispel tension, stating that Russia hopes "reason will gain the upper hand." The Russian FM stated his opposition to Washington's pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year, adding that Russia will continue to work with the European parties to the deal to keep dialog with Iran open.Lavrov also addressed reports that the US is preparing to deploy 120,000 troops to the Middle East in response to the supposed Iranian threat, saying that he hoped the reports were "baseless" rumors. Pompeo deflected the question, saying it was a question for the Department of Defense.Even after the publication of the Robert Mueller report cleared Trump of "collusion" with Russia, the topic of alleged election meddling has lingered. Pompeo gave Lavrov a warning against interfering in America's "sacred" elections, while Lavrov ridiculed accusations of Russian interference.A day before the meeting, President Trump announced that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next month's G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Kremlin has not yet received an official invitation, but would "respond positively" to one.Pompeo and Lavrov will likely meet again on the sidelines of the G20, with the US State Secretary telling Lavrov that the two will "have many more opportunities for conversation."